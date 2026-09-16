Teradyne Opens New Office In India To Focus On Semiconductors

Technology firm Teradyne opened a new office in India to focus on supporting the semiconductor manufacturing industry, the company said in a statement.
Teradyne President and CEO Greg Smith said India is at an inflection point in its semiconductor journey and establishing a permanent office in Bengaluru reflects the company's long-term commitment to this market.
"As India accelerates investment in domestic fabrication, packaging, and test capabilities, we intend to be a trusted partner to our customers, our government partners, and the broader ecosystem every step of the way. Establishing a local presence will help us move at the speed this industry demands," he said.
The new office is the second facility of the company in the country and the first unit that will be dedicated to the semiconductor vertical.
Teradyne India Country Manager Alpa Sood said the new office is a 50-seater and it will mainly have imported equipment which will be used for semiconductor testing.
India Semiconductor Mission CEO, Amitesh Kumar Sinha, said that Teradyne's decision to establish a permanent office in India is a strong vote of confidence in India’s semiconductor growth story.
"As India scales its semiconductor fabrication, packaging, and test capabilities, the presence of a global leader such as Teradyne will further strengthen the semiconductor value chain and contribute to the development of a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in the country," Sinha said.
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Teradyne, a US-based technology company, designs, develops and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems.