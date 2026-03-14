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Industries in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Seek Power Tariff Cut Amid Rise in Production Costs

Earlier this week, the administration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar asked industrial associations to present a list of demands, which was then handed over to State Industries Minister Uday Samant during a meeting

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 Industrial bodies in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have demanded a reduction of ₹ 5 per unit in electricity tariffs, citing soaring production costs amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, officials said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the administration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar asked industrial associations to present a list of demands, which was then handed over to State Industries Minister Uday Samant during a meeting.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a key business hub in the state’s Marathwada region, is home to automobile, engineering, pharmaceutical and steel industries. The war between the US, Israel and Iran has hit the supply of fuel, raising the production costs.

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Samant on Thursday said that the industries in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have gas stocks for between three and 12 days, but operations should not stop.

In their list of demands, the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), among other organisations, sought a reduction in electricity tariff by ₹ 5 per unit.

They have cited that the rise in the prices of raw materials has increased production costs, and the reduction in electricity costs will provide relief to the sector, which has been hit by the war in West Asia.

Industries have also sought a moratorium on loan repayments, pending aid and subsidy, and fast-tracking of permits for alternative fuels.

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