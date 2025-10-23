Center approves ₹79,000 crore proposals in a massive boost to Indian Armed Forces

Centre clears ₹79,000-crore defence proposals under the Defence Acquisition Council to modernise the Indian Armed Forces.
Indian Army to receive the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II, Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System, and High Mobility Vehicles.
Indian Navy approvals include Landing Platform Docks, Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes, 30 mm Naval Guns, and EO Infra-Red Search and Track Systems.
Indian Air Force to acquire the Collaborative Long-Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) and other technologies.
The government has cleared the procurement of Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Cranes.
“The procurement of NAMIS (Tracked) will enhance the Indian Army’s capability of neutralising enemy combat vehicles, bunkers, and field fortifications, whereas GBMES will provide round-the-clock electronic intelligence on enemy emitters. The induction of HMVs will significantly improve logistic support to the forces across diverse terrains,” the ministry said.
Approvals to Strengthen Indian Navy’s Operational Capabilities
The DAC also granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30mm Naval Surface Guns (NSG), Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro-Optical Infra-Red Search and Track Systems (EOIRST), and Smart Ammunition for the 75mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM).
According to a report by India TV, the new LPDs will enable the Indian Navy to undertake large-scale joint operations with the Army and Air Force. The platforms will also enhance peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief capabilities.
The ALWT is designed to target conventional, nuclear, and midget submarines, while the 30mm NSG will strengthen the Navy’s ability to conduct low-intensity maritime operations and anti-piracy missions.
Air Force Moves Toward Cutting-Edge Autonomous Systems
For the Indian Air Force (IAF), the ministry has approved the procurement of the Collaborative Long-Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) and other advanced proposals.
According to India TV, the CLRTS/DS system will enhance the IAF’s autonomous capabilities including take-off, landing, navigation, target detection, and payload delivery during missions. The development marks a strategic shift toward long-range, AI-enabled offensive operations for the Air Force.