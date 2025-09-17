Naveen Jindal Eyes Thyssenkrupp Steel in Europe Push: But Will It Succeed Where Others Failed?

The workforce also fell 4% to 25,941 as part of a restructuring plan. In July, Thyssenkrupp agreed with its powerful workers’ union IG Metall to cut nearly 10,000 jobs, including 3,700 through efficiency measures by FY28, another 1,600 by FY29 and up to 4,000 employees outsourced by FY30. The deal also introduced cost-saving measures such as lower bonuses, shorter hours, and reduced allowances.