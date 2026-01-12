CIPET: Five Decades of Shaping India’s Future

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has completed more than fifty years of dedicated service to the nation, playing a pivotal role in the growth and development of India’s petrochemicals / plastics sector. Established in 1968 under the aegis of the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India, CIPET has evolved into a premier national institution for education, skill development, technical services, and research in petrochemicals / plastics and allied domains.