CIPET: Five Decades of Shaping India’s Future

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has completed more than fifty years of dedicated service to the nation, playing a pivotal role in the growth and development of India’s petrochemicals / plastics sector. Established in 1968 under the aegis of the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India, CIPET has evolved into a premier national institution for education, skill development, technical services, and research in petrochemicals / plastics and allied domains.
CIPET has continuously aligned its mandate with the changing needs of industry, academia, and society. From modest beginnings, it has expanded into a robust pan-India network of centres offering diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes, alongside specialized skill development, upskilling, and reskilling initiatives aligned with NSQF levels 3—8. These programmes have significantly contributed in building India globally competitive through industry-ready workforce.
Academic Excellence and Talent Development
Its academic journey—from diploma programmes to advanced doctoral research—reflects a dynamic response to evolving technological and industrial requirements. Continuous modernization of laboratories with state-of-the-art infrastructure, strong industry collaboration, and holistic student grooming have resulted in a substantial expansion of outreach, with student intake and training capacity increasing manifold over the years.
Aligned with national initiatives such as Skill India, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, CIPET has evolved into a cornerstone of India’s skill development framework. Through skill training, CIPET transitioned from centre-based training to a nationwide, outcome-oriented skilling network. The institute has adopted online, onsite, and hybrid training models, ensuring continuity in capacity building. Today, CIPET stands recognized not merely as a training provider but as a national institution enabling employment generation, productivity enhancement, and manufacturing-led growth.
Technology Support Services
With world-class infrastructure across its centres, CIPET has established itself as a nationally trusted technology partner for petrochemicals / plastics and allied industries. Its comprehensive capabilities span design and tooling, plastics processing, product development, testing and quality control and inspection services—supporting quality enhancement, innovation, and compliance across the manufacturing value chain to fulfill customer satisfaction & societal requirements.
Research, Innovation, and Sustainable Technologies
CIPET’s Research & Development activities form a vital pillar of its institutional mandate. CIPET undertakes application-oriented research in advanced product design, bioplastics, composites, recycling technologies, nanotechnology & next-generation plastic devices etc. and supporting the objectives of Make in India and industrial innovation.
CIPET’s Future Vision: Empowering Viksit Bharat
Aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, CIPET aims to strengthen its role as a global hub for education, skill training, technology support, and sustainable innovation. By nurturing future-ready talent, developing green and advanced materials, promoting circular economy solutions, and expanding industry-driven research and commercialization, CIPET will continue to contribute to India’s self-reliance, manufacturing excellence, and inclusive growth in the petrochemicals / plastics and allied sectors.