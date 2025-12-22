  1. home
  2. News
  3. India new zealand announce conclusion of fta negotiations

India, New Zealand Announce Conclusion of FTA Negotiations

India and New Zealand on Monday announced the conclusion of free trade agreement negotiations, a move aimed at boosting bilateral trade in goods and investments

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India and New Zealand on Monday announced the conclusion of free trade agreement negotiations
info_icon

India and New Zealand on Monday announced the conclusion of free trade agreement negotiations, a move aimed at boosting bilateral trade in goods and investments.

The talks started in May this year.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Monday that negotiations for a free trade agreement with India have been concluded. The free trade agreement (FTA) reduces or removes tariffs on 95% of our exports to India.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

It's forecast that New Zealand exports to India could increase from $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion per year over the coming two decades, Luxon said in a social media post.

"I've just spoken with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the conclusion of the NZ-India Free Trade Agreement.

"The agreement builds on the strong friendship between our two countries. India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and this gives Kiwi businesses access to 1.4 billion Indian consumers," Luxon said.

In FY25, the bilateral trade was about $1.3 billion (India's exports were $711.1 million and imports were $587.1 million).

New Zealand's average import tariff is just 2.3%, compared with India's 17.8%, and 58.3% of New Zealand's tariff lines are already duty-free.

India's export basket to New Zealand is broad-based but concentrated in fuels, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) led shipments at $110.8 million, followed by clothing, fabrics, and home textiles at $95.8 million.

Medicines accounted for $57.5 million, while machinery, including turbojets, contributed $51.8 million.

India, New Zealand FTA Talks - null
India, New Zealand Concludes Fourth Round Of FTA Talks; To Work Towards Early Conclusion

BY PTI

Petroleum products were another major component, with diesel exports totalling $47.8 million and petrol exports totalling $22.7 million.

Other notable exports included automobiles and parts ($19.3 million), paper and paperboard ($18.3 million), electronics ($16.5 million), iron and steel ($14.1 million), shrimps ($13.7 million), basmati rice ($11.9 million) and gold jewellery ($9.9 million).

New Zealand's exports to India, by contrast, are dominated by raw materials and agricultural inputs.

Wood and wood articles ($78.4 million) and wood pulp ($39.8 million) underline linkages in paper, packaging and construction.

Related Content
Related Content

Steel scrap exports reached $71.2 million, while aluminium scrap totaled $42.9 million, reflecting India's dependence on recycled metal inputs.

In energy and heavy industry, coking coal exports totalled $48.8 million, alongside high-value turbojets valued at $66.2 million.

Agricultural and animal-based products also play a significant role, led by shorn wool ($47.3 million), milk albumin ($32.1 million), apples ($32.8 million) and kiwi fruit ($17 million).

Services trade is a more significant pillar of the relationship.

In FY24, India's services exports to New Zealand stood at $214.1 million, while New Zealand's services exports to India totaled $456.5 million.

India's strengths lie in IT and software services, telecommunications support, healthcare and financial services.

New Zealand's services exports are led by education — driven by Indian students — followed by tourism, fintech solutions, and specialised aviation training, he added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×