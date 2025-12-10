Stock markets rebound in early trade after two days of slump

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after two days of sharp decline amid value-buying at lower levels. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 259.31 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 84,925.59 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 64.65 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 25,904.30.