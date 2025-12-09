IMF Approves $1.2bn Fresh Disbursement for Pakistan

The board stated that the RSF tranche is designed to support Pakistan’s climate adaptation and disaster resilience agenda. With this tranche, total disbursements to Pakistan under the EFF and RSF now stand at approximately USD 3.3 billion, supporting both macroeconomic stabilisation and long-term structural reforms for climate resilience. Officials in Islamabad welcomed the approval as a vote of confidence in Pakistan’s reform efforts and macroeconomic management, while emphasising that the real test will be in turning these commitments into tangible economic recovery, the report said.