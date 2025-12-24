  1. home
  2. News
  3. Housing sales dip 16in oct dec to 98019 units in top 9 cities propequity

Housing Sales Dip 16%In Oct-Dec To 98,019 Units In Top 9 Cities: PropEquity

Housing sales are estimated to decline 16% in the October-December period to 98,019 units across the top 9 cities on lower demand as well as a fall in new supply of residential properties, according to PropEquity

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Housing Sales
info_icon

 Housing sales are estimated to decline 16% in the October-December period to 98,019 units across the top 9 cities on lower demand as well as a fall in new supply of residential properties, according to PropEquity.

Real estate data analytic fim PropEquity on Wednesday pointed out that this is the lowest quarterly sales recorded since July-September 2021.

Housing sales in India's top 9 cities fell to 98,019 units in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 1,16,137 units in the year-ago period. Except for Navi Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, all 7 cities saw a decline in sales.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The data is related to primary residential markets.

Related Content
Related Content

Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO, PropEquity, said, "Traditionally, the October-December period records strong sales momentum and new launches driven by the festive season. However, the recent decline reflects a shift toward premiumisation in the market, as evidenced by value growth despite a contraction in volumes." As per the data, housing sales in Bengaluru are estimated to decline 1% to 15,603 units during the October-December period from 15,782 units in the year-ago period.

In Chennai, sales fell 3% to 4,542 units from 4,688 units.

Hyderabad witnessed a 19% decline to 11,323 units from 13,902 units, while Kolkata saw an 11% fall to 3,995 units from 4,497 units.

Housing sales in Mumbai fell 25% to 9,135 units from 12,223 units. In Thane, the sales dipped 26% to 16,987 units from 22,817 units.

Pune recorded a 31% decline in sales to 15,788 units from 22,940 units.

However, the demand in Navi Mumbai increased 13 per cent to 8,434 units from 7,496 units.

Housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose 4% to 12,212 units during the October-December period from 11,792 units in the year-ago period.

According to PropEquity, the fresh supply of residential properties fell 10 % to 88,427 units in Q4 2025 from 98,664 units in the year-ago period.

P E Analytics Ltd, a NSE-listed company, owns and operates PropEquity, which covers over 1,70,000 projects of more than 57,000 developers across over 44 cities.

null - null
Housing Sales to Fall 23% in Jan-Mar to 1.06 Lakh Units in Top 9 Cities: PropEquity

BY PTI

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×