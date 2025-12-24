Housing Sales Dip 16%In Oct-Dec To 98,019 Units In Top 9 Cities: PropEquity

Housing sales are estimated to decline 16% in the October-December period to 98,019 units across the top 9 cities on lower demand as well as a fall in new supply of residential properties, according to PropEquity.
Real estate data analytic fim PropEquity on Wednesday pointed out that this is the lowest quarterly sales recorded since July-September 2021.
Housing sales in India's top 9 cities fell to 98,019 units in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 1,16,137 units in the year-ago period. Except for Navi Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, all 7 cities saw a decline in sales.
The data is related to primary residential markets.
Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO, PropEquity, said, "Traditionally, the October-December period records strong sales momentum and new launches driven by the festive season. However, the recent decline reflects a shift toward premiumisation in the market, as evidenced by value growth despite a contraction in volumes." As per the data, housing sales in Bengaluru are estimated to decline 1% to 15,603 units during the October-December period from 15,782 units in the year-ago period.
In Chennai, sales fell 3% to 4,542 units from 4,688 units.
Hyderabad witnessed a 19% decline to 11,323 units from 13,902 units, while Kolkata saw an 11% fall to 3,995 units from 4,497 units.
Housing sales in Mumbai fell 25% to 9,135 units from 12,223 units. In Thane, the sales dipped 26% to 16,987 units from 22,817 units.
Pune recorded a 31% decline in sales to 15,788 units from 22,940 units.
However, the demand in Navi Mumbai increased 13 per cent to 8,434 units from 7,496 units.
Housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose 4% to 12,212 units during the October-December period from 11,792 units in the year-ago period.
According to PropEquity, the fresh supply of residential properties fell 10 % to 88,427 units in Q4 2025 from 98,664 units in the year-ago period.
P E Analytics Ltd, a NSE-listed company, owns and operates PropEquity, which covers over 1,70,000 projects of more than 57,000 developers across over 44 cities.