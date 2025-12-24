Housing Sales Dip 16%In Oct-Dec To 98,019 Units In Top 9 Cities: PropEquity

Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO, PropEquity, said, "Traditionally, the October-December period records strong sales momentum and new launches driven by the festive season. However, the recent decline reflects a shift toward premiumisation in the market, as evidenced by value growth despite a contraction in volumes." As per the data, housing sales in Bengaluru are estimated to decline 1% to 15,603 units during the October-December period from 15,782 units in the year-ago period.