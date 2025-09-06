Is privatisation the fix for India’s bulging waste problem?

It is not only the frontline worker who is invisible. The informal pickers who salvage plastics, cardboard, glass and metals keep the recycling economy alive. “The urgent priority is to ensure that all waste collectors, whether permanent, contractual or informal, enjoy the same rights to fair pay, safe working conditions, social protection and dignity of labour,” says Andrews. In Pune, their inclusion through SWaCH, a pioneering worker-owned waste-picker cooperative formed in partnership with the Pune Municipal Corporation, has given more than 3,800 members a modest but stable income. Brajesh K Dubey, circular economy professor at IIT Kharagpur, says, “It is one of the best examples in India.” Yet its pro-poor PPP model remains under constant threat from contractors.