Trump Orders ‘Permanent Pause’ on ‘Third World’ Migration: Who’s on the List So Far?

On Truth Social, Trump said the migration pause would “allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States… end all federal benefits and subsidies to non-citizens… denaturalise migrants who undermine domestic tranquillity, and deport any foreign national who is a public charge, security risk, or not compatible with Western civilisation.”