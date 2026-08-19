Exicom’s EV Charger Breakthrough: India’s First Liquid-Cooled Power Modules Hit Production

Exicom has started producing liquid-cooled power modules for AC and DC EV chargers at its Hyderabad facility, initially for Tritium’s charging systems.
Liquid cooling keeps components around 10°C cooler than conventional air-cooled systems and offers greater protection against moisture, dust and salt air.
Initial production will serve North American and European markets, before the technology is incorporated into Exicom’s domestic charging solutions.
Exicom Tele-Systems announced Wednesday the start of manufacturing liquid-cooled AC and DC power modules at its Hyderabad plant, as reported by Economic Times. This makes the firm the first in India to build such power electronics for international markets. The initial batch of these modules will power Tritium's DC-FLEX charging systems and TRI-FLEX ultra-fast DC chargers.
Addressing Thermal Challenges
High temperatures remain a primary hurdle for high-power electric vehicle infrastructure. Thermal stress triggers almost 60% of power electronics failures. A temperature spike of 10°C to 15°C can double component failure rates, the company stated.
Liquid-cooled configurations maintain internal temperatures about 10°C lower than traditional air-cooled setups. They utilise a sealed architecture, shielding critical components from salt air, moisture and dust.
"Anyone who has stood next to a fast charger on a 45-degree afternoon knows what heat does to electronics. EV Charging is getting faster with chargers running more hours a day, and customers expect them to work every season and at every site. Globally, liquid cooling has become the architecture of choice for high-power charging. We are bringing this technology to India. Local manufacturing matters because we now own more of that technology ourselves. We can engineer it, improve it and adapt it faster, for our customers here and across the world." Anant Nahata, Managing Director of Exicom, said in remarks reported by Economic Times.
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Expanding Global Footprint
The first wave of production will service markets in North America and Europe. Exicom will later deploy the technology across its domestic offerings for Indian CPOs, fleets and OEMs. The company also intends to integrate the modules into its Harmony DC chargers. This could create a new line of power electronics exports from India.
The current rollout leverages the liquid-cooled expertise of Tritium, a global DC fast-charging business that Exicom purchased in 2024. The development also deepens the integration between Exicom and Tritium, with the company combining Tritium's technology with Exicom's manufacturing capabilities to develop and produce EV charging equipment in India.
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Assembly operations are housed at the newly launched Hyderabad Smart Manufacturing Facility. This site integrates digital traceability, automation and specialised testing systems to support widespread international and domestic production demands.