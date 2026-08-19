Exicom’s EV Charger Breakthrough: India’s First Liquid-Cooled Power Modules Hit Production

"Anyone who has stood next to a fast charger on a 45-degree afternoon knows what heat does to electronics. EV Charging is getting faster with chargers running more hours a day, and customers expect them to work every season and at every site. Globally, liquid cooling has become the architecture of choice for high-power charging. We are bringing this technology to India. Local manufacturing matters because we now own more of that technology ourselves. We can engineer it, improve it and adapt it faster, for our customers here and across the world." Anant Nahata, Managing Director of Exicom, said in remarks reported by Economic Times.