  1. home
  2. News
  3. Esic adds 2036 lakh employees to esi scheme in july

News

ESIC Adds 20.36 Lakh Employees to ESI Scheme in July

The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 20.36 lakh new employees have been added in July

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
ESIC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ESIC added 20.36 lakh new subscribers in July 2025, up 5% from June’s 19.37 lakh.

  • 31,146 new establishments brought under the ESI Scheme in July.

  • Nearly 48% of new registrations (9.85 lakh) are employees aged up to 25 years.

  • 4.33 lakh female members enrolled; 88 transgender employees also registered.

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has added 20.36 lakh subscribers in July 2025, registering a growth of over 5% compared to June this year, the latest payroll data released by the labour ministry showed on Friday.

As many as 31,146 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in July, ensuring social security to more workers, the statement stated.

According to the statement, the provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 20.36 lakh new employees have been added in July.

ESIC had added 19,37,314 members in June, the data showed.

null - Freepik
Gameskraft Lays off 120 Employees Amid Real-Money Gaming Ban, Ex-CFO Fraud

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Through the data, it is noticeable that of the total 20.36 lakh employees added during the month, 9.85 lakh employees amounting to about 48.37% of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 4.33 lakh out of the total 20,36,008 employees added in July 2025.

Besides, a total of 88 transgender employees have also registered under ESI scheme in July, which attests to the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of society.

Payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it stated.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×