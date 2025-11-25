Eris Lifesciences to Acquire Balance 30% Stake in Swiss Parenterals

Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday said its board has approved the acquisition of the remaining 30% stake in its subsidiary Swiss Parenterals.
The proposed transaction will be effected as a share swap, through a preferential issuance of the company's shares to seller Naishadh Shah, thereby making him a shareholder and an integral part of the company's senior management team with long-term alignment, the Mumbai-based firm said in a statement.
"On behalf of the shareholders of Eris, I am delighted to welcome Naishadh Shah to the community of Erisians. I am also happy to share that we propose to designate him as the Managing Director of Swiss Parenterals," Eris Lifesciences Chairman and Managing Director Amit Bakshi said.
FY27 promises to be a breakout year for the company's international business, and Naishadh's continued leadership and stewardship will be pivotal to its growth, he added.
