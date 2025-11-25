  1. home
  2. News
  3. Eris lifesciences to acquire balance 30 stake in swiss parenterals

Eris Lifesciences to Acquire Balance 30% Stake in Swiss Parenterals

FY27 promises to be a breakout year for the company's international business, and Naishadh's continued leadership and stewardship will be pivotal to its growth

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Eris Lifesciences to Acquire Balance 30% Stake in Swiss Parenterals
info_icon

Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday said its board has approved the acquisition of the remaining 30% stake in its subsidiary Swiss Parenterals.

The proposed transaction will be effected as a share swap, through a preferential issuance of the company's shares to seller Naishadh Shah, thereby making him a shareholder and an integral part of the company's senior management team with long-term alignment, the Mumbai-based firm said in a statement.

"On behalf of the shareholders of Eris, I am delighted to welcome Naishadh Shah to the community of Erisians. I am also happy to share that we propose to designate him as the Managing Director of Swiss Parenterals," Eris Lifesciences Chairman and Managing Director Amit Bakshi said.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

FY27 promises to be a breakout year for the company's international business, and Naishadh's continued leadership and stewardship will be pivotal to its growth, he added.

Related Content
Related Content

Shares of Eris Lifesciences were trading 0.99% down at ₹1,665.20 apiece on the BSE. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×