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Dubai Attracts Largest FDI in Greenfield Projects for 5th Straight Year: FDi Markets Database

In 2025, total announced greenfield FDI projects in Dubai rose to 1,253, a 10.5 per cent increase from 2024

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Summary
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  • Dubai has cemented its status as the world’s top destination for greenfield FDI projects for the fifth year in a row, with 1,253 announced projects in 2025, up 10.5% from 2024.

  • The emirate captured a record 7% share of global greenfield FDI, led by India

  • It contributed 241 projects worth USD 1.65 billion, underscoring strong investor confidence and sectoral diversification.

Dubai has reinforced its position as the world's leading destination for greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects for the fifth consecutive year, while India tops as source country, according to data published by the Financial Times Ltd’s fDi Markets database.

In 2025, total announced greenfield FDI projects in Dubai rose to 1,253, a 10.5% increase from 2024. Dubai also secured a record-high 7% share of global greenfield FDI projects, the highest in its history, according to the data.

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India accounted for 241 greenfield FDI projects, or 19%, of the total number of such projects in Dubai in 2025, with a capital investment of USD 1.65 billion.

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Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said Dubai’s ability to maintain its global leadership in Greenfield FDI attraction for the fifth consecutive year reflects the continued confidence international investors place in the emirate.

"While global markets may have navigated significant challenges in recent months, Dubai entered this period with quantifiable momentum, attracting record levels of capital that provided a strong foundation for sustained growth," Almarri said.

Dubai ranked first globally in several high-impact industries, including food and beverages, electronic components, healthcare, business machines and equipment, cleantech, metals and e-commerce. 

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