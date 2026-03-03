A

I think my journey with the gaming space began in 2017, to be very precise. Back then it was very nascent. India, on that front, was still getting warmed up from a game development and gaming opportunity standpoint. At that point in time, the challenges were very different in terms of assembling the right set of talent because it was a very niche space.

Even today, the kind of crème talent that you would want to assemble is a challenge, especially in the space and segment that we are in. But back then, the pool was very limited. So more than seeing it as tilted or inclined toward a male or gender-specific nuance, I think it was more about finding the right source and channel to recruit the right set of talent and get the right minds together. From then to now, a lot of things have shifted. We have seen so much happening across all spectrums of gaming genres whether casual, hyper-casual, or even complex game development scenes. But coming back to your point, yes, women representation can be much better than what it is today.

In India, there is still only about 12–14% women workforce representation in the game development space. In our company, we’ve tried to make it healthier around 20-22% representation right now. But this is not from an inclusivity-for-the-sake-of-it standpoint. We prioritize hiring for the right skill and diversified perspectives, because close to 50% of games are consumed by women. So balanced perspectives matter. Back in 2017, the optics were very different altogether.