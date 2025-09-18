Domestic Drug Firms to See 7-9% Revenue Growth in FY26: Report

Revenue of leading Indian pharma firms is expected to grow 7-9% in FY26, Icra said.
Revenue of leading domestic pharmaceutical companies is set to expand by 7-9% in the current fiscal even as global headwinds and regulatory uncertainties cast a shadow over its largest export market, the US, as per rating firm Icra.
The operating profit margins (OPM) of ICRA's sample entities are expected to remain resilient at 24-25 per cent in FY2026, broadly in line with 24.6% in FY2025, aided by favourable raw material prices, improved operating leverage, and a rising share of speciality products, it added.
Research and Development (R&D) spending is projected to remain steady at 6-7% of revenues, with companies increasingly focusing on complex molecules and speciality products over generics, Icra said.
Icra said it estimates total capital expenditure for its sample set to reach ₹42,000-45,000 crore in FY26, including ₹25,000 crore in inorganic investments.