Domestic Demand, Labour Supply Give India Structural Advantage In Semiconductor Push: Bain & Co

"We need design as much as we need fabs. We need materials, and we need equipment to come into India. Because if you look at Taiwan, if you look at Korea, it's not just that the fabs have come up, the ecosystem has moved in. If you look at what's happening in the US when they're building fabs, the ecosystem is moving in," he said, referring to global majors such as Lam Research and Merck showing interest in India.