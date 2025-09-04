GST Rate Cut to Spur Domestic Demand, Help Build Long-Term Growth: FMCG Industry

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) Chief Financial Officer Aasif Malbari said, "We welcome the government's initiative of lowering taxes to boost consumption. The move will ultimately contribute to overall economic momentum. We are fully committed to ensuring that the GST rates reduction benefits are passed on to consumers." Welcoming the reduction in GST rates on FMCG items, distributors' association AICPDF said "this is not just a technical tax adjustment -- it is a landmark step" that will boost consumption, ease pressures on trade, and strengthen the supply chain from manufacturers to the last-mile retailer of the industry, which is valued at ₹6.5 lakh crore.