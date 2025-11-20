City Gas Distributors Set For Margin Rebound In FY26

"They have also added medium- and long-term HPHT and R-LNG contracts. This will lift gas security and cut exposure to spot markets, where prices remain 25–30% higher. Overall procurement costs should fall about 5% this fiscal versus the second half of last year." Realisations have stayed stable this year, following price hikes implemented late last fiscal to partly pass on increased costs. Some savings from lower gas procurement will, however, be offset by rising operating expenses due to continued network expansion.