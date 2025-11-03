BPCL Purchases Crude Oil from Abu Dhabi after Sanctions on Russia’s Two Biggest Oil Producers

A BPCL source said last week that the company would buy Russian oil only from non-sanctioned entities. The Indian refiner buys 2 million metric tons (14.66 million barrels) of oil from the spot market monthly, most of which is Russian. For half of this supply, it hopes to keep buying Russian oil from non-sanctioned entities, the source told Reuters and further mentioned that the rest will be non-Russian oil purchased from the spot market.