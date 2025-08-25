BPCL Eyes New Refinery-Cum-Petrochemical Complex in Andhra

"Back then, our turnover was ₹552 crore and profit was ₹1.7 crore. Today, turnover has crossed ₹5 lakh crore and profit stands at ₹13,275 crore," he said. "From modest beginnings to a leading national energy company - this is not just growth in numbers. This is the story of scale, of discipline and of nation-building." Giving details of projects being pursued, he said BPCL's Mumbai Refinery is being upgraded with the replacement of the existing catalytic cracking unit (CCU) and fluidised catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) with a state-of-the-art Petro Resid Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit (PRFCC) and its associated facilities at a cost of ₹14,200 crore.