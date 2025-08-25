Square Yards Q1 Revenue Rises 45% to ₹378 Cr

Square Yards reported a 45% increase in revenue to ₹378 crore for Q1, up from ₹260 crore in the year-ago period.
Square Yards, which is mainly into brokerage of properties and home loans, on Monday reported a 45% increase in its revenue to ₹378 crore for the quarter ended June.
Its revenue stood at ₹260 crore in the year-ago period.
The company has posted an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹4.4 crore and ₹70 crore gross profit, Square Yards said in a statement.
"With revenue growing 45% year-on-year and gross profit nearly tripling, this quarter reflects the strength of our operating model," Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO of Square Yards, said.
The company facilitated over 55,771 transactions and achieved a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of ₹18,480 crore in the latest June quarter.
"Real estate revenue rose 36% year-on-year, financial services surged 60%, and home renovations posted a 21% increase," Square Yards said.