Nestle India Q3 Net Profit Rises 45.12% At ₹998.42 Cr

Commenting on the performance, Nestle India Chairman and MD Manish Tiwary said the company saw "robust, broad-based volume led sales growth of 18.5%, resulting in our highest-ever quarterly turnover of ₹5,643.5 crore (sale of products) and the strongest volume growth in nearly five years." "This success is attributed to strategic investments in increasing capacity and building our brands, supported by a market recovery following GST benefits," he added.