Nestle India Q3 Net Profit Rises 45.12% At ₹998.42 Cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹688.01 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing

FMCG major Nestle India on Friday reported a 45.12% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹998.42 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 on the back of a nearly five-year high volume growth driving its highest-ever quarterly revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹688.01 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at ₹5,667.04 crore as against ₹4,779.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹4,667.63 crore as compared to ₹3,861.91 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Nestle India said its board has approved an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share of the face value of ₹1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Commenting on the performance, Nestle India Chairman and MD Manish Tiwary said the company saw "robust, broad-based volume led sales growth of 18.5%, resulting in our highest-ever quarterly turnover of ₹5,643.5 crore (sale of products) and the strongest volume growth in nearly five years." "This success is attributed to strategic investments in increasing capacity and building our brands, supported by a market recovery following GST benefits," he added.

During the quarter, Tiwary said, "We increased consumer-focused media and advertising spending by 42% year-on-year and the EBITDA margin stood at 21.3%."

Published At:
