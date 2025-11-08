Bajaj Auto Q2 Profit Rises 53 % to ₹ 2,122 Cr

"It (GST rate cut) was the perfect catalyst. An industry which was languishing at least in motorcycles at 'minus one' (%) from April to August, suddenly got a steroid injection at the right time. It surged forward, and we took full advantage of it, and it has helped us." Sharma also noted that after the GST rate cut, "the up trading forces have become slightly stronger...we find that the top end of each segment has outperformed the rest of the segment".