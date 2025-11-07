  1. home
Bajaj Housing Q2 Profit Rises 18% to ₹ 643 Cr

The mortgage firm had recorded a net profit of ₹ 546 crore in the same quarter a year ago

PTI
Bajaj Housing Finance on Thursday reported an 18 % rise in its profit to ₹ 643 crore in the second quarter ended in September 2025.

The mortgage firm had recorded a net profit of ₹ 546 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total income increased to ₹ 2,755 crore during the quarter under review from ₹ 2,410 crore in the same period last year, Bajaj Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The housing finance company earned interest income of ₹ 2,614 crore during the quarter compared to ₹ 2,227 crore in the same period a year ago.

The total expenses also rose to ₹ 1,922 crore, from ₹ 1,703 crore in the second quarter of the previous year.

