  1. home
  2. News
  3. Telangana inks investment agreements worth 243 lakh cr at summit

Telangana Inks Investment Agreements Worth ₹2.43 Lakh Cr at Summit

Telangana secured major investment commitments totalling ₹2.43 lakh crore at its business summit, strengthening the state’s industrial, tech, and infrastructure growth pipeline

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Telangana Inks Investment Agreements Worth ₹2.43 Lakh Cr at Summit
info_icon

Telangana government has signed investment agreements worth Rs 2.43 lakh crore on the first day of the ongoing two-day Telangana Raising Global Summit.

Trump Media & Technology Group signed agreements worth Rs 41,000 crore for setting up an international media and smart technology centre which is expected to create thousands of jobs, an official release issued late Monday said.

Salman Khan Ventures Industries, owned by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, will set up a special township and a film and television studio in the state with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore which will include entertainment facilities of international standards.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

"On the very first day, investment agreements worth about Rs 2.43 lakh crore were finalised. As many as 35 MoUs were signed. Through this, Telangana has demonstrated its solid position as an economic power that is rapidly progressing towards the ‘Vision 2047’ goal," the release said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, several investment agreements were signed on the first day in the DeepTech, green energy, and aerospace sectors, it further said.

Brookfield–Axis Ventures consortium has come forward to establish a global research and development and a Deep Tech hub with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore at the proposed "Bharat Future City", it said.

GMR Group signed a MoU in the aerospace and defence sectors and came forward to invest Rs 15,000 crore for cargo expansion and MRO.

Related Content
Related Content

From DeepTech City to textile units, companies are coming forward to sign investment agreements across all sectors and to set up diverse industries showcasing Telangana's stable industrial policy to the world, Minister Babu said. PTI GDK KH

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×