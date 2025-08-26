Why is Market Down Today? Sensex Tanks 700 Pts, Nifty Breaks Below 24,900, Here’s Why

The Indian stock market began the session on August 26 on a rough footing and has since deepened its losses, with the Sensex tumbling around 700 points and the Nifty 50 breaking below 24,900. The culprit behind the sour sentiment on Dalal Street was Washington’s notification of an additional 25% tariff on Indian exports, effective 27 August. With this, total duties on Indian goods headed to the US will climb to 50%, among the steepest for any American trade partner.