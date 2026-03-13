Who Is Shantanu Narayen? The Man Who Led Adobe for Nearly Two Decades

Shantanu Narayen said he will step down as Adobe chief executive after nearly 18 years in the role
Shantanu Narayen will lead Adobe until a successor is appointed and will remain board chairman afterward
Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 and later became CEO in 2007 and chairman in 2017
Shantanu Narayen, the long-serving chief executive of Adobe, announced on Thursday that he will step down after leading the company for almost 18 years. The transition will begin once Adobe identifies and appoints a new chief executive.
“This is not a goodbye by any means, but a time for reflection. What attracted me to Adobe 28 years ago was our leadership in creating new market categories and world-class products,” Narayen said while announcing the decision.
Narayen will continue to run Adobe until the company appoints a new chief executive. After stepping down, he will remain with the company as chairman of the board.
Who Is Shantanu Narayen?
Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 as vice president and general manager of the engineering technology group. Over the years, he handled several senior responsibilities at the company. Adobe promoted him to president and chief operating officer in 2005 before naming him chief executive in 2007. In 2017, he also took on the role of chairman of the board.
Before moving to Adobe, he worked at technology firms including Apple and Silicon Graphics. He also co-founded a start-up called Pictra, which worked on early internet-based photo sharing.
For higher education, Narayen moved to the United States in the mid-1980s. He completed a master’s degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University in 1986 and later earned a Master of Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley in 1993.
According to research platform Bullfincher, Narayen’s total compensation stood at $51.17 million in 2025. The amount included salary, bonuses, stock awards and other benefits tied to his role at the company.
Adobe's Growth During Narayen's Tenure
During his leadership, Adobe changed its software business model. The company moved away from selling boxed products and started delivering its tools through a cloud-based subscription service.
The shift helped Adobe strengthen its digital services and build a steady flow of subscription revenue. It also reinforced the company’s position in the global creative software market.
Several major products from Adobe also saw wider global use during this period. Tools such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe InDesign became key tools for designers, editors and other creative professionals.
Adobe’s financial results also improved significantly over this period. Annual revenue at Adobe rose from about $3 billion in 2007, when Narayen took over as chief executive, to nearly $23.7 billion by the end of 2025, according to data from Macrotrends.