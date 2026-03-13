Sensex Tanks 900 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,400 as West Asia War Rattles Markets

The West Asia conflict has made its way into everyday life. Domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) have gone up by ₹60, while commercial cylinders (19 kg) have seen a steeper hike of ₹144. This is hurting restaurants and hotels hardest, as they depend heavily on commercial gas for daily cooking. Many eateries in major cities have already dropped items like chapati, dosa, and pooris from their menus. Some are on the verge of shutting down entirely.