Waaree Energies Shares Rise 3% After Board Approves ₹8,000 Crore Capex Plan

Waaree Energies Ltd is already India’s largest solar PV module manufacturer, with an installed capacity of 15 GW as of June 2025. Last month, a Yes Securities report noted the company plans to expand its solar PV module capacity to 28.9 GW by FY28 (including the U.S.), with cell and wafer production reaching 15.4 GW and 14.0 GW, respectively. The company is also diversifying into related areas, including 3 GW inverters, 3.5 GWh battery storage, 300 MW electrolysers, and materials such as glass, aluminium, junction boxes, encapsulants, and sealants to strengthen its value chain control.