Vikran Engineering Shares Stage Quiet Market Debut, Lists at 3% Premium

Financially, the company has delivered steady growth. Revenue from operations rose 16.5% year-on-year to ₹916 crore in FY25, while profit after tax moved up 4% to ₹78 crore. Over FY23–FY25, revenue grew at a 32% CAGR, nearly doubling from ₹524 crore, with profit after tax also doubling in the same period. Ebitda margins expanded to 17.5% in FY25, the strongest among its peers, with PAT margins at 8.4%.