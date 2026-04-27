Varun Beverages March Qtr Profit Up 20 Pc To ₹879 Cr

Over the outlook, Jaipuria said :"Looking ahead, we remain confident in the long-term opportunity across our markets, supported by favourable demographics, rising incomes, growing urbanization, and increasing beverage consumption. With adequate capacities, a diversified portfolio, and a strong distribution network, we are well-positioned to deliver sustained growth and create long-term value for all our stakeholders.” Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd on Monday were trading at ₹503.10 apiece on BSE, up 2.52% from the previous close.