Sugar Stocks Rally as Centre Lifts Ethanol Production Curbs

The move aligns with India’s push towards cleaner fuels. Under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme, public sector oil marketing companies have achieved an average blending of 19.05% in the current ethanol supply year, which runs from November to October. The government has already preponed its target of 20% blending from 2030 to 2025-26, under the amended National Policy on Biofuels.