Sugar Industry Body Projects 309.5 Lakh Tonnes Output for 2025–26 — Here’s Why It’s Concerning

ISMA projects 309.5 lakh tonnes sugar output for 2025–26 season.
Maharashtra leads surge with 39% rise; UP, Karnataka also improve.
Industry warns reduced ethanol allocation could hurt investments, create sugar surplus.
India’s sugar output for the 2025-26 season is projected at 309.5 lakh tonnes, indicating an improved sugarcane yield and sugar recovery marked by favourable rainfall and adequate reservoir levels and a slight increase in cane acreage, according to the first advance estimates of sugar production in 2025-26 released by the India Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).
The post-monsoon pan-India satellite imagery captured in October 2025 revealed that the total sugarcane area across the country stands at around 57.35 lakh hectares, marginally higher than 57.11 lakh hectares in 2024-25. The findings were reviewed during the ISMA Executive Committee meeting held on November 4 which examined imagery data, field reports on expected yield, sugar recovery, cane drawl percentage, the impact of rainfall in the previous and current seasons, reservoir water availability, anticipated post-monsoon rainfall for 2025, and other relevant factors.
According to the ISMA report, Maharashtra leads the output surge with production up 39% to 130 lakh tonnes, aided by good rainfall and higher cane area. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh may see a slight increase to 103.2 lakh tonnes despite reduced acreage, Karnataka's output is expected to increase 16% to 63.5 lakh tonnes.
Ethanol Sourcing in Trouble
The sugar sector has raised concerns over reduction of ethanol sourcing from the sugar sector during the 2025-2026 ethanol supply year.
ISMA told The Hindu that only 289 crore litres of ethanol have been allocated from sugar-based feedstocks, accounting for just 28% of the total requirement. The industry has invested close to ₹40,000 crore and has the capacity to supply 650 crore litre of ethanol a year. It supplied nearly 330 crore litre in the last ethanol supply year, it said.