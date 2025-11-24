Stock Markets Rebound in Early Trade Amid Rally in IT Counters, Firm Global Trends

"Nifty slipped on Friday, weighed down by weak global cues and renewed anxiety over overheated AI and tech valuations, leaving the index looking fragile after a jittery close. At the same time, Wall Street’s AI-driven resurgence, optimism around a possible US-India trade deal, easing inflation at 0.25% in October, supportive comments from the New York Fed, and tumbling crude prices offer meaningful tailwinds for India," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.