  1. home
  2. Market intelligence
  3. Stock markets rebound in early trade

Stock Markets Rebound in Early Trade

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics, Titan, Axis Bank, Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest gainers

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Stock Markets Rebound in Early Trade
info_icon

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in early trade on Wednesday and were trading in positive territory amid sustained buying by domestic institutional investors.

After five days of decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 254.38 points to 84,929.46 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 89.15 points to 26,028 after four days of decline.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics, Titan, Axis Bank, Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest gainers.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

However, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys were among the laggards.

Related Content
Related Content

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,844.02 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth ₹6,159.81 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.10% to USD 61.27 per barrel.

Falling for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, the Sensex dipped 20.46 points or 0.02% to settle at 84,675.08. The Nifty skidded 3.25 points or 0.01% to 25,938.85.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×