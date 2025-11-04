Stock Markets Decline in Initial Trade on Foreign Fund Outflows, Weak Asian Peers

"FIIs renewed selling is constraining the rally in the market. During the last four days FIIs have sold equity worth ₹ 14,269 crore. This is an indication that they will continue to sell on rallies. Higher valuations in India and muted earnings growth are restraining FIIs who are more focused on cheaper markets with better earnings growth," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.