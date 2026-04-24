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Silver Slides ₹2,577 To ₹2.38 Lakh/Kg In Futures Trade

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for May delivery depreciated by ₹2,577, or 1.07%, to ₹2,38,936 per kg

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Silver Slides ₹2,577 To ₹2.38 Lakh/Kg In Futures Trade
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Silver prices plunged ₹2,577 to ₹2.38 lakh per kilogram in the national capital on Friday, tracking weak trends and subdued demand by investors.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for May delivery depreciated by ₹2,577, or 1.07%, to ₹2,38,936 per kg.

Analysts said silver prices fell in line with losses in international markets.

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1 April 2026

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In the overseas trade, Comex silver futures for the May contract slipped 1.26% to $74.55 per ounce in New York.

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According to analysts, market participants said weakness in the global benchmark and cautious sentiment in commodities weighed on silver prices.

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