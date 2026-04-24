Silver Slides ₹2,577 To ₹2.38 Lakh/Kg In Futures Trade

Silver prices plunged ₹2,577 to ₹2.38 lakh per kilogram in the national capital on Friday, tracking weak trends and subdued demand by investors.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for May delivery depreciated by ₹2,577, or 1.07%, to ₹2,38,936 per kg.
Analysts said silver prices fell in line with losses in international markets.
In the overseas trade, Comex silver futures for the May contract slipped 1.26% to $74.55 per ounce in New York.
According to analysts, market participants said weakness in the global benchmark and cautious sentiment in commodities weighed on silver prices.