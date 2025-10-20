  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Reliance shares climb 3 pc mkt valuation surges by rs 53115 crore post q2 earnings

Markets

Reliance Shares Climb 3 pc; mkt Valuation Surges by Rs 53,115 Crore Post Q2 Earnings

Reliance Industries shares rose 3% after reporting a 9.6% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹18,165 crore for Q2 FY26, driven by robust growth in retail and telecom segments and recovery in oil-to-chemicals. Market valuation surged by over ₹53,000 crore

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Reliance Industries
info_icon

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday climbed 3 per cent after the company reported a 9.6 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter, driven by strong performance in its consumer-facing retail and telecom businesses and a recovery in the core oil-to-chemicals segment.

The bellwether stock edged higher by 3 per cent to Rs 1,459.90 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock climbed 3 per cent to Rs 1,460.60.

India’s Swadeshi Tech Push: Can Homegrown Start-Ups Take on Global Big Tech? - null
India’s Swadeshi Tech Push: Can Homegrown Start-Ups Take on Global Big Tech?

BY Shashank Bhatt

Related Content
Related Content

The company's market valuation jumped by Rs 53,114.95 crore to Rs 19,70,598.66 crore during the morning trade.

The rally in Reliance shares also drove the equity markets higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex quoted 438.20 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 84,390.39 during the morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty traded 135.40 points or 0.55 per cent up at 25,842.35.

The oil-to-retail conglomerate posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,165 crore in July-September - the second quarter of April 2025 to March 2026 fiscal (FY26) - higher than Rs 16,563 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Profit, however, sequentially fell 33 per cent when compared with Rs 26,994 crore in the April-July quarter.

Press conference on GST Bachat Utsav - null
No Deadline for India-US Trade Pact, Focus on Protecting Farmers and MSMEs: Piyush Goyal

BY Parth Singh

New customer addition and higher per user income, together with its wireless broadband services becoming the world's largest, helped post a 13 per cent year-on-year jump in telecom earnings, and improving store operating matrix helped retail earnings soar 22 per cent. Improved refining margins and the highest-ever crude oil processing helped the O2C business.

Jio Platforms Ltd, the subsidiary that houses the telecom and digital businesses, saw profits rise by 13 per cent to Rs 7,379 crore in Q2.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×