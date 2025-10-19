Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said, "The buoyant investor sentiment was evident across sectors in the week gone by, as Indian equities once again defied global headwinds to extend their rally to fresh 52-week highs." Despite persistent volatility across global markets — driven by renewed trade tensions, banking stress in the US, and sharp commodity swings — domestic benchmarks remained resilient, supported by strong liquidity and unwavering investor confidence, he added.