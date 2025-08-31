Reliance Jio Readies for Record-Breaking IPO Which Could Be India’s Biggest

Currently, Reliance Industries holds a 66.3% stake in Jio Platforms. The rest is owned by global investors including Meta (10%), Google (7.7%) and a kitty of private equity backers who pumped in more than $20 billion in 2020 when Jio was valued at just $58 billion. For these investors, the IPO offers an exit route, though some are said to be frustrated by Reliance’s plan to list only a small slice of the company, reports by Bloomberg suggested.