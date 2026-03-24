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Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust Units Jump 8 Pc in Trading Debut

The unit started trading at ₹108, up 8% from the issue price of ₹100 on the BSE

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Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust Units Jump 8 Pc in Trading Debut
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State-owned National Highways Authority of India-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust units jumped 8% in their trading debut on Tuesday.

The unit started trading at ₹108, up 8% from the issue price of ₹100 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 7% after starting the trade at ₹107.

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The company's market valuation stood at ₹6,375.60 crore.

The initial public offering of Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust was subscribed 13.74 times on March 13.

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust's public offering ran from March 11 to March 13.

The ₹6,000 crore IPO had a price band of ₹99-100 per unit.

The InvIT proposes an initial portfolio of five toll roads in Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, operating under the Toll-Operate-Transfer model based on concessions granted by the NHAI to the project SPV.

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