Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "This will be a macro-heavy week, with investors closely tracking key data, including US GDP, interest rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB), and Bank of Japan, along with China’s manufacturing PMI and India’s Industrial Production data." In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 259.69 points or 0.30 per cent, and the Nifty went up by 85.3 points or 0.33 per cent.