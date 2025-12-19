  1. home
Waaree Energies Arm to Invest $30 Mn in United Solar

PTI
Waaree Energies
Homegrown Waaree Energies on Friday said it has signed an agreement to invest $30 million (about ₹25 crore) in United Solar Holding Inc.

In a statement, the company said it signed the agreement through its US-based arm Waaree Solar Americas Inc.

Waaree Solar Americas Inc signed a binding term sheet to invest $30 million in United Solar through Series B preferred shares, alongside a long-term polysilicon offtake agreement to support Waaree's global solar manufacturing operations, and in particular, the US operations.

The transaction is expected to close on or around January 31, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In the US, Waaree Solar Americas has an operational 1.6 GW module manufacturing facility in Texas, which is being expanded to 3.2 GW. 

