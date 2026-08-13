MSCI August Review Adds Four Stocks, Removes SBI Cards, Astral, Balkrishna

MSCI India Index added Adani Energy, Laurus Labs, Lenskart and Groww parent.
SBI Cards, Astral and Balkrishna Industries will exit the MSCI India Index.
MSCI index changes take effect from September 1, prompting passive fund rebalancing.
Global index provider MSCI has added Laurus Labs, Lenskart Solutions, Adani Energy Solutions and Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, to the MSCI India Index as part of its August 2026 review.
At the same time, Astral, Balkrishna Industries and SBI Cards and Payment Services have been removed from the benchmark.
The changes will be implemented after the close of trading on August 31 and will take effect from September 1, according to MSCI.
Lenskart, Groww Join Within Months Of Listing
The latest additions span pharmaceuticals, eyewear retail, power transmission and digital investing.
Lenskart and Groww are also among India's newest listed companies to enter the benchmark. Lenskart debuted on the stock exchanges on November 10, 2025, while Billionbrains Garage Ventures listed two days later. Both companies have secured inclusion in the MSCI India Index within 10 months of listing.
With four additions and three deletions, the number of constituents in the MSCI India Index will increase to 166 from 165.
Why MSCI Inclusion Matters
The MSCI India Index tracks the large- and mid-cap segments of the Indian equity market and covers around 85% of the country's listed equity universe.
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The benchmark is widely followed by global institutional investors, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and passive funds. Any change in its composition typically results in portfolio rebalancing, as funds tracking the index adjust their holdings to reflect the revised constituents.
The August review was announced on August 12, with the revised index composition becoming effective from September 1 after market close on August 31.