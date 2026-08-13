Tata Group added ₹16.67 lakh crore in market value under N Chandrasekaran.
Titan led wealth creation, while Trent delivered the strongest stock market returns.
Listed Tata companies grew to ₹25.21 lakh crore in market capitalisation.
The listed Tata Group companies that N Chandrasekaran leaves behind are collectively worth about ₹25.21 lakh crore, nearly three times their value when he took over as Chairman of Tata Sons in 2017.
According to SBI Securities data, the combined market capitalisation of the listed Tata companies rose from ₹8.53 lakh crore at the start of Chandrasekaran's tenure to ₹25.21 lakh crore, creating around ₹16.67 lakh crore in shareholder wealth.
Over the same period, aggregate revenue increased 71% to ₹11.10 lakh crore from ₹6.48 lakh crore, while combined profit after tax jumped 3.6 times to ₹1.63 lakh crore from ₹45,326 crore.
Titan, TCS Lead Wealth Creation
Titan emerged as the biggest contributor to the group's market value creation, overtaking Tata Consultancy Services in absolute wealth generated.
Titan's market capitalisation surged more than elevenfold to ₹4.50 lakh crore from ₹40,598 crore, adding nearly ₹4.10 lakh crore in value. Its revenue rose to ₹87,584 crore in FY26 from ₹15,983 crore in FY18, while profit increased to ₹5,174 crore from ₹1,147 crore.
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TCS added another ₹3.60 lakh crore in market capitalisation during the period. Together, Titan and TCS accounted for nearly 46% of the group's total value creation.
Tata Steel added around ₹1.83 lakh crore in market value, while Trent contributed about ₹1.51 lakh crore, narrowly ahead of Tata Motors' ₹1.48 lakh crore.
Trent Emerges As Biggest Multibagger
While Titan created the most wealth in absolute terms, Trent delivered the strongest stock market returns among the major listed Tata companies.
The retailer's market capitalisation soared 19.2 times to ₹1.59 lakh crore from ₹8,303 crore. Its revenue expanded more than ninefold to ₹20,074 crore, while profit surged nearly twentyfold to ₹1,746 crore from ₹87 crore.
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Other Tata companies also generated substantial shareholder returns. Tata Consumer's market value increased almost twelvefold, Indian Hotels rose more than eightfold and Tata Power gained more than fivefold during Chandrasekaran's tenure.
Profit Growth Outpaces Revenue In FY26
The latest financial year reflected a mixed operating performance across the group.
Aggregate revenue of the listed Tata companies declined 5.1% in FY26 from the previous year, but combined profit surged 71%.
A significant part of the profit growth came from Tata Motors, whose financials were adjusted following its demerger. The company's profit increased to ₹86,532 crore from ₹28,380 crore, contributing more than half of the group's combined FY26 profit.
Elsewhere, Tata Steel's profit more than tripled during the year, while Titan's profit rose 55% and Tata Consumer's increased about 23%. In contrast, TCS reported a modest 1.4% rise in profit, while Tata Power, Voltas and Tata Elxsi posted profit declines.
The group's performance under Chandrasekaran now sets a high benchmark for his successor, who will oversee the next phase of growth amid leadership transition and evolving challenges across several businesses.