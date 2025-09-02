Mobikwik Shares Soar 12% After Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Exits Via Block Deals

ADIA exited Mobikwik with a Rs 39.21 crore block deal, selling its 2.1% stake.
The exit triggered a 12% jump in the stock, extending last month’s 12% gains.
Q1 loss stood at Rs 41.9 crore; management sees breakeven by H2 FY26.
Shares of One Mobikwik Systems soared over 12% on September 2 following the exit of institutional investor Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).
Block deal data on the National Stock Exchange showed that ADIA offloaded 16.44 lakh shares of Mobikwik, representing a 2.1% stake in the company, at an average of Rs 238.45 per share on September 1. With this, the total transaction value came to Rs 39.21 crore.
Following the latest stake sale, ADIA has likely exited Mobikwik as the stake sold in the latest block deal coincided with its ownership in the company as per the latest shareholding data. The stake sale also comes at a time when Mobikwik shares have notched over 12% gains in the last one month.
Meanwhile, BofA Securities Europe SA and SI Investments Broking Pvt Ltd together picked up 9 lakh shares, representing a 1.15% stake in One MobiKwik Systems, for a combined consideration of Rs 22.12 crore.
The shares were acquired in the price band of Rs 243.61–248.42 apiece. Details of other buyers could not be ascertained from the exchange data.
Apart from ADIA, Peak XV Partners (9.92%), Cisco Systems (1.54%), and American Express Travel Related Services Company Inc. (1.34%) are among the prominent public shareholders in Mobikwik. Other foreign portfolio investors include Government Pension Fund Global (3.01%), Societe Generale (1.2%), and Citigroup Global Markets (1.12%).
On the earnings front, Mobikwik reported a consolidated loss of Rs 41.9 crore for the June quarter, as pressure on its high-margin financial services business weighed during a wider strategic overhaul. The fintech said it expects recovery to gather pace with an Ebitda breakeven target in the second half of fiscal 2026.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 271.3 crore, a 20.7% decline from Rs 342.2 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, however, losses narrowed from Rs 56 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue moved up 1.3%.