PhysicsWallah Makes Solid Market Debut; Shares Surge Over 42%

Shares of edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah Ltd made a solid market debut on Tuesday, and ended with a premium of over 42% against the issue price of ₹109.
The stock started trading at ₹143.10, registering a jump of 31.28% from the issue price on the BSE, becoming the first major pure-play edtech company to debut on the exchanges. During the day, it surged 48.66% to ₹162.05. The stock finally ended at ₹155.20, up 42.38%.
At the NSE, the stock got listed at Rs 145, a premium of 33% from the issue price. In intra-day trade, it jumped 48.61% to ₹161.99. Shares of the firm ended at ₹155.24, rallying 42.42%.
The company's market valuation stood at ₹44,382.43 crore.
In traded volume terms, 297.09 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 2,733.90 lakh shares on the NSE.
The initial public offering (IPO) of PhysicsWallah received nearly 2 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday last week.
The ₹3,480-crore initial share sale had a price band of ₹103-109 per share.
The IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹380 crore by the promoters.
Noida-based PhysicsWallah filed draft papers with Sebi in March for an IPO via the confidential pre-filing route and received the regulator's approval in July. Following this, the company filed an updated DRHP in September before filing an RHP.
Funds will be used to fuel the company's expansion and growth initiatives.
PhysicsWallah offers test preparation courses for competitive exams focusing on JEE, NEET, GATE and UPSC, along with upskilling programmes, delivered through online platforms (YouTube, website, and apps), tech-enabled offline centres, and hybrid centres that combine online teaching with in-person support