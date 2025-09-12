Lupin Shares Surge 3% After Investec's Upgrade to 'Buy'

Param Desai, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher also shared a similar bullishness over Lupin. With the blockbuster cancer drug Revlimid, going off patent in early 2026, several drugmakers depending on the drug will see its benefits tapering off significantly towards the second half of FY26.However, Lupin is unlikely to feel the hit since the drugmaker doesn't have any exposure to Revlimid, but it does have an interesting US pipeline, which makes the stock one of Desai’s top picks within the pharma space.